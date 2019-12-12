Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 12, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 2 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday – A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.