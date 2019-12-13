Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 13, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind around 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 16.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27