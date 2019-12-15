Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 15, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 14. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday –Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.