Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 16, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Patchy blowing snow between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.