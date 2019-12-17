Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 17, 2019, Tuesday

Today – Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.