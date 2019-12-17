Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 17, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.