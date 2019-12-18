Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 18, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 18, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 9 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.