Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 18, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 18, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.