Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 19, 2019, Thursday

Today – Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.