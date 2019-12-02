Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec, 2, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 2, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.