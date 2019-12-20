Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 20, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light south wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.