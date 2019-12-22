Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 22, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 22, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.