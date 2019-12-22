Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 22, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 22, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.
Monday – A slight chance of snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.