Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 23, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 22, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Advertisement

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.