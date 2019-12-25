Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 25, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 25, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Christmas Day – Snow likely, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.