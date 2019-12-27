Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 27, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Widespread dense freezing fog before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. West wind around 8 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
New Year’s Day – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.