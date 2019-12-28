Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 28, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 28, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely before noon, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow between 10 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

New Year’s Day – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.