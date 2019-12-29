Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 29, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 29, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

New Year’s Day – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.