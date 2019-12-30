Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 30, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 29, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

New Year’s Day – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.