Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 4, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – A 10 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.