Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 5, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5 , 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.