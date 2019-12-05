Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 5, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5 , 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.