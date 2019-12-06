Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 6, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.