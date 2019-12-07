Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 7, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 am. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.