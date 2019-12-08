Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 8, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 8, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 7 am and 1 pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind around 11 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Advertisement

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.