Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Dec. 9, 2013, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.