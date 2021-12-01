Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.