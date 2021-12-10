Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers after 11 am, mixing with rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.