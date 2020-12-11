Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 11, 2020

(December 11, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Friday – Scattered snow showers between 8 am and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.