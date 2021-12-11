Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 11, 2021

December 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today -Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.