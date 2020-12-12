Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 12, 2020

(December 12, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before noon, then scattered flurries after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.