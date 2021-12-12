Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 12, 2021

December 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 14 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a south wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.