Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 12, 2021

December 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a south wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.