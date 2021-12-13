Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers. Low around 20. Windy, with a south wind of 20 to 28 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.