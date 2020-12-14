Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 14, 2020

(December 14, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.