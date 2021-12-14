Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 3 am. Low around 23. Very windy, with a south wind of 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.