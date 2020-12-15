Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 15, 2020

(December 15, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.