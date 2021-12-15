Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 10 am. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.