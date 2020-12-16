Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 16, 2020

Advertisement

(December 16, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.