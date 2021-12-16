Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 32. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.