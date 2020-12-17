Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 17, 2020

Sponsor

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 1 pm. High near 32. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly before 3 am. Low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 14 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.