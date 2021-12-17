Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 17, 2021

December 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values will be as low as zero. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.