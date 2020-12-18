Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 18, 2020

Advertisement

(December 18, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.