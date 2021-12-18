Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
Saturday – Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 27.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.
Sunday – Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to 33.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13.
Monday – Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near 30.
Monday Night – Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 11.
Tuesday – Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid-30s.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 16.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid-30s.