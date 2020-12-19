Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 19, 2020

Advertisement

(December 19, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Very windy, with a west wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.