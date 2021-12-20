Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 19 – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Snow. Low around 19. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Christmas Day – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.