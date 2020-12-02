Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 2, 2020

(December 2, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.