Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.