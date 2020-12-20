Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 20, 2020

Advertisement

(December 20, 2020) — Here is your seven-day Sweetwater County forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.