Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 21, 2020

(December 21, 2020) — Here is your seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.