Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Christmas Day – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.