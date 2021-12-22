Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Christmas Day – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.