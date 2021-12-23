Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and eastern Sweetwater County. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Friday.

Today – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Snow. Low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Christmas Day – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 16.