Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 24, 2020

(December 24, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.