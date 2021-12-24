Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 24, 2021

December 24, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then a chance of snow after 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 11 mph.

Sunday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 11.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.